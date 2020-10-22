Sister of Bradenton hit-and-run victim speaks out as the search for the driver continues

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The search continues for the driver involved in a hit-and-run.
“People see the video and they left him for dead and that’s not ok,” says Melissa Shelby, sister of the victim.
What Shelby is talking about is a video that shows the driver of a car striking a motorcyclist and then leaving the scene. That motorcyclist is Shelby’s brother Jimmy Bynum. The 31-year-old suffered injuries including two broken legs, one of them shattered.
“I want everyone to see this, someone knows something, someone knows that car, someone knows that person and we just want justice for Jimmy,” said Shelby.
Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a 2013 to 2017 dark colored Hyundai Sonata. Shelby says she was able to find more evidence from the scene including a tail light and a door handle with finger prints. She dropped that off to FHP on Thursday. Surveillance video from a neighbor near the intersection is helping with the investigation.
“Come forward and just admit what you did and that’s all we want, for you to just come forward, this is a person that’s hurt and their family is hurt,” said Shelby.
Shelby tells ABC7 that her brother is in Blake Medical Center and he’s doing okay. He is undergoing multiple surgeries.
“he’s my best friend, he’s always been my little brother and I’ve always had to look out for him and I will continue to do that,” said Shelby.
Anyone with more information can contact the Florida Highway Patrol at 239-938-1800.
