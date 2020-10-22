MCSO: Woman throws her paralyzed son out of his wheelchair and beats him

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee Sheriff’s Office says Lela Nivison is behind bars after she allegedly threw her paralyzed son out of his wheelchair and beat him. According to MCSO, the incident happened on Oct. 19, 2020 in Bradenton. Sheriff’s Deputies say Nivison is charged with Aggravated Battery.
Nivison’s son told deputies he was in his bedroom when his mom came in angry because she misplaced an item. The woman allegedly smashed his television and threw him out of his wheelchair, then beating him. The victim told deputies that he crawled out of the house onto the carport. Nivison brought him his wheelchair. He managed to get himself to a neighbor’s house, where he called 911.
MCSO says a deputy met with Nivison inside her residence and observed a pile of glass in the living room and several other shards of glass between the bedrooms and kitchen. According to the Sheriff’s Department, Nivison denied removing her son from his wheelchair and causing any injuries. She is currently in the Manatee County Jail.
