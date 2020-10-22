First Alert Weather: Thursday, October 22, 2020 - Peaks of sunshine tomorrow with hit & miss showers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
A few lingering showers are possible before 10:00 pm, otherwise skies will become partly cloudy and overnight lows will fall into the low-to-mid 70s. Winds will be out of the east at 10-15 mph.
For tomorrow, partly sunny with the chance for a few stray showers during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s with feels-like temperatures as high as 95 degrees. Winds will be out of the east at 10-15 mph with higher wind gusts.
Tropical Update
Hurricane Epsilon will bring tropical storm conditions to the island of Bermuda tonight and tomorrow morning. Meanwhile. the trough of low pressure centered over the west-central Caribbean Sea has a low chance of developing over the next couple of days. Regardless, of development it will keep deep tropical moisture in place over extreme south Florida.
Beach and Boating Forecast
Seas will be 2-3 feet with a moderate chop on bay and inland waters. A few showers could move offshore and into the gulf during the afternoon.
