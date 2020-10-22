First Alert Weather: Models hint at cooler air by the end of October

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In the short term we have less storm activity on the east coast this morning and consequently less cloud cover on the Suncoast. Some slightly drier air has filtered in and rain chances will be reduced to 40% this afternoon with about a 10% chance that a few thunderstorms could form. The morning and early afternoon will feature partly cloudy skies and slightly warmer temperatures than at the same time 24 hours ago. We will top out our high today in the upper 80′s.
Long range computer models show a deep trough of Canadian air diving into the plains and reaching the norther parts of Texas by next week. We could see an ice storm with some snow in the Top Hat of Texas and, as the air spreads east, the models show temperatures dipping into the upper 70′s and low 80′s for highs by the end of October. Fingers crossed.
