Blake Medical Center hosts Crush the Crisis Opioid take back day on Oct. 24

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) -Blake Medical Center is collaborating with the Bradenton Police Department to host a “Crush the Crisis” opioid take back day on Oct. 24, 2020 In front of the entrance into Blake Medical Arts Building.
The event will raise awareness about the dangers of opioid misuse and proper disposal of medications.
Community members are invited to safely and anonymously dispose of unused or expired prescription medications. The event, aligns with the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
Needles, syringes, lancets or liquids are not accepted. All medications are expected to be placed into plastic bags provided at the drop location.
COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place at the event, including universal masking and social distancing.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.