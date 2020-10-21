NPD: Illegal marijuana grow house found in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Members of North Port Police Department’s Special Response Team, Special Enforcement Team, and Special Investigations Unit executed a search warrant and an illegal grow house was uncovered on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 in North Port at a structure located at 1800 block of Clarinet Ave that has been deemed unsafe because it is a code and fire hazard. Dozens of marijuana plants in various stages were found inside.
NPD says this is an isolated incident and there is no longer a threat to the public, saying those who are responsible for the grow house are accounted for.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.