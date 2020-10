SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Wednesday’s storms brought just a 1/4″ of rain to our total at the Sarasota airport, but the east side of town received three times the rain. And the potential for more showers is still with us as we end the week, isolated showers possible Thursday and Friday afternoons. We’re tracking the weekend with lower chances for showers, making the last full weekend of October a good one for the beach!