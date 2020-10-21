FWRI: A rare two-headed snake found in Florida

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WWSB) - On Oct. 21, 2020, FWC’s Fish and Wildlife Research Institute shared a photo of a two-headed snake.
The post read:
A rare two-headed southern black racer was recently found at a residence in Palm Harbor by Kay Rogers and family. This phenomenon, termed bicephalic, is uncommon but happens during embryo development when two monozygotic twins failed to separate, leaving the heads conjoined onto a single body.
Both head’s tongue flick and react to movement, but not always in the same way. Two-headed snakes are unlikely to survive in the wild as the two brains make different decisions that inhibit the ability to feed or escape from predators.
The snake is currently being cared-for and monitored by FWC staff.
