First Alert Weather: Best rain chance of the week is today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sandwiched between the Bermuda High to our north and a general area of low pressure to the south in the Caribbean, our east wind pattern continues to pump in moisture. Daytime heating, all the moisture and an upper air disturbance combining together will bring us good chances for showers and thunderstorms today. If you are traveling to the East Coast you will persistant all day showers. The areal coverage of that rain will expand to our west coast later in the day. Winds will start calmer today and the coastal Small Craft Advisory has been alowed to expire. However, off shore waters will still see a good wind and there the advisory remains in place.