FDOH will conduct a more thorough review of all COVID-19 fatalities reported to ensure data integrity

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida’s Surgeon General, Dr. Scott A. Rivkees, says the Department of Health will conduct a more thorough review of all fatalities reported to the state.
“During a pandemic, the public must be able to rely on accurate public health data to make informed decisions. To ensure the accuracy of COVID-19 related deaths, the Department will be performing additional reviews of all deaths. Timely and accurate data remains a top priority of the Department of Health,” said Rivkees.
The Florida Department of Health says the fatality data reported to the state consistently presents confusion and warrants a more rigorous review.
According to FDOH, of the 95 fatalities reported to the state on Oct. 20, 2020, 11 of the deaths occurred more than a month ago, 5 had at least three months between the time the individuals tested positive and passed away, and 16 had more than a two-month separation between the time the individuals tested positive and passed away.
