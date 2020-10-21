Deputies searching for missing 34-year-old man last seen on Monday

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is searching for a 34-year-man that has been reported missing after last being seen in Myakka City.
Deputies say Magdaleno Saldana was last observed around 11:00 a.m. on Monday while he was spraying pesticides in an orange grove off of Taylor Road.
According to deputies, his tractor was located at a later time in the orange grove with the engine running.
Reportedly, the area was thoroughly checked by worker, including driving every row of the orange grove several times.
Deputies say that as of now family members have still not heard from Saldana and detectives have not had any success in finding him.
Anyone with any information on Saldana’s whereabouts should contact MCSO at 941-747-3011.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.