The closure of Airport Ave. in Venice will be extended

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manhattan Road & Bridge, the contractor working with Venice Municipal Airport on its drainage project, has closed a section of Airport Avenue to install drainage utilities.
The closure began Monday, Oct. 19 and will be extended through Thursday, Oct. 22 . The roadway will be reopened on Friday, Oct. 23 through the weekend, then closed again on Monday, Oct. 26.
Traffic is being diverted around the work area, which is just west of Tito Gaona’s Flying Trapeze Academy as seen on this map:
A parking lot on the south side of Airport Avenue is being used to redirect traffic, please follow the posted signs.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.