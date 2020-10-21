A Bradenton facility is being penalized by OSHA for various violations

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is penalizing the Braden River Rehabilitation Center and a company named Healthcare Services Group for violations.
They are facing violations including failure to report deaths, and putting written respiratory protection programs in place.
The facility and healthcare group are two of 85 companies across the country cited for more than a million dollars in violations.
According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Labor, the Braden River Rehabilitation Center will have to give up more than eight thousand dollars and Healthcare Services Group will have to pay more than nine thousand dollars.
Healthcare Services Group hires housekeepers, laundry and cooks for many long-term care facilities on the Suncoast.
For more information on the complete list of companies and fines, visit the OSHA website by clicking here.
