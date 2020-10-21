Blake Medical Center recognized by Newsweek as one of Florida’s best physical rehabilitation centers

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Blake Medical Center has been recognized as one of the top three physical rehabilitation centers in Florida by Newsweek and Statista, Inc.
News Week rates the nation’s top physical rehabilitation facilities based on the quality of care, quality of service, quality of follow-up care, and accommodation and amenities relative to in-state competition.
"We are thrilled to share this notable recognition, says Randy Currin, President and CEO of Blake Medical Center. “Our interdisciplinary team of caregivers work to provide patients in need with care plans and treatments that meet each individual’s specific needs. The hospital continues to invest in the best people, technology, and practices to help patients return to their highest level of recovery.”
Blake Medical Center is home to the only Acute Inpatient Rehabilitation Center in Manatee County and plays a vital role in the hospital’s continuum of care.
The Center helps people triumph over challenges resulting from trauma or complications from a stroke, fractures, burns, and serious injuries.
The Inpatient Rehabilitation Center at Blake is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) and the Joint Commission (JC).
“The excellent outcomes that our patients experience are the result of concerted efforts by a comprehensive team consisting of Board Certified Rehabilitation Physicians and passionate certified rehabilitation nurses that work hand in hand with a variety of outstanding therapists, with specialized certifications to address the specific needs of our patients," said Clement Hakim, Director of the Rehabilitation Center. "A dedicated social worker ensures that the rehabilitation process does not end when exiting our walls but that the patient has all the appropriate resources that they need upon discharge. The team works to meet the patients' goals and eliminate barriers to return home.”
