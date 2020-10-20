2 year old at Venice Beach airlifted to hospital

Venice, Fla. (WWSB) - A 2 year old child has been airlifted to All Children’s hospital in St. Petersburg after a visit to Venice Beach.
Lorraine Anderson, a spokesperson for the city of Venice, confirms a life guard called the Venice Fire Department after finding the child in distress.
“At 1:19 p.m. today, Venice Fire Rescue and Venice Police received a call of a possible drowning at Venice Beach,” said Anderson. “First responders with Fire Rescue were able to stabilize the patient, a 2-year-old child. An emergency helicopter landed at Barcelona Ave. and The Esplanade, and the child was flown to All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg for further treatment.”
Anderson said they are not releasing the gender of the child at this time.
This is a developing story. ABC 7 is sending a crew to the scene and will be updating information as it becomes available.
