Sarasota County School Board to vote on mask policy extension

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Sarasota County School Board members will vote on whether or not to require face masks for the rest of the school year.
The policy they will vote on at their Tuesday meeting requires all staff and students to wear face masks that cover their nose and mouth while inside the school district’s facilities and busses. Some exceptions to wearing a face mask include for medical reasons, when outdoors and socially distanced, during art classes, and during meal times. The policy also allows students to take mini breaks where they can take off their mask for five minutes or less when they are sitting quietly behind their desk shield, socially distanced.
Face mask requirements in schools have caused some push back from parents. The group Concerned Parents of Sarasota County has been very vocal about not wanting their kids to be required to wear face masks. The group has raised over $11,000 through GoFundMe to hire an attorney and they are prepared to sue the district over the issue.
School Board Member Bridget Ziegler said she is hoping to get clarification at the meeting about what goals the district and virus have to meet in order for it to be removed.
“To me, and I understand that is the concern for so many other parents too, as we evaluate this I would like to see what our measurable end game looks like instead of where I said it seemingly seems like that goal post continually moves. And that makes it hard for people to make educated decisions,” said Ziegler.
She goes on to say the school board needs to look at a number of different elements when making a decision.
“I certainly understand there are definitely people of opinions on both sides and I believe it’s our duty to evaluate where we’re at, what the infection rate, the positivity rate, our community spread, the hospitalizations, and the mortality rate. And we have to look at all of those in conjunction with the learning environment as a school board member,” said Ziegler.
The school board meeting will start Tuesday at 3 p.m. Parents on both sides of the issue tell ABC 7 they plan to attend the meeting.
