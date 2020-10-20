Sarasota County School Board to vote on mask policy extension

The policy they will vote on at their Tuesday meeting requires all staff and students to wear face masks that cover their nose and mouth while inside the school district’s facilities and busses. Some exceptions to wearing a face mask include for medical reasons, when outdoors and socially distanced, during art classes, and during meal times. The policy also allows students to take mini breaks where they can take off their mask for five minutes or less when they are sitting quietly behind their desk shield, socially distanced.