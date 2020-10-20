New contactless payment technology available at Exxon and Mobil gas pumps across the Country

(WWSB) -ExxonMobil is rolling out a new contactless payment solution for drivers at the gas pump.
By the end of the year, more than 11,500 Exxon and Mobil stations across the U.S. will have the new technology at gas stations to provide customers another way to pay for fuel with their smartphones.
This is one of many technology advancements that Exxon and Mobil will add this year – including new partnerships with Amazon’s “Alexa, Pay for Gas,” and the Waze traffic app.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.