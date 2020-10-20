Long lines at polling locations on the second day of early voting

Early Voting Long Lines
By Marcine Joseph | October 20, 2020 at 11:54 PM EDT - Updated October 20 at 11:54 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Monday was the first day of early voting. Many have already mailed their ballots in a significant number of people are coming out to the polls to cast their votes in person.

During early voting, you don’t have to vote at a specific location, but you must vote within your county. With much anticipation for a higher voter turn out, both Sarasota and Manatee county have created a voting wait time dashboard.

So voters can figure which location they want to go to with a less wait time. Supervisors of elections say there are a couple of reasons for increased voting wait times.

What’s causing a little bit of a wait time, is the length of the ballot because there are two ballot sheets this time. We’ve only had that one time and I was in 2012. So it’s been many years ago so it’s two ballots sheets front and back," explains Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner.

“Most of our precincts are practicing social distancing so we didn’t have quite as many people working. We also had people standing in lines not letting them in so that was those kinds of things compile,” says Manatee County Supervisor of Elections Mike Bennett.

