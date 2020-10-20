Long lines at polling locations on the second day of early voting

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Monday was the first day of early voting. Many have already mailed their ballots in a significant number of people are coming out to the polls to cast their votes in person.
So voters can figure which location they want to go to with a less wait time. Supervisors of elections say there are a couple of reasons for increased voting wait times.
What’s causing a little bit of a wait time, is the length of the ballot because there are two ballot sheets this time. We’ve only had that one time and I was in 2012. So it’s been many years ago so it’s two ballots sheets front and back," explains Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner.
“Most of our precincts are practicing social distancing so we didn’t have quite as many people working. We also had people standing in lines not letting them in so that was those kinds of things compile,” says Manatee County Supervisor of Elections Mike Bennett.
