Florida Governor speaks in Jacksonville - says schools need to stay open

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WWSB) - On Tuesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced Florida schools should never close again after they had to go virtual for several months in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement was made during an education and coronavirus briefing at Jacksonville Classical Academy Tuesday afternoon with Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran.
“School closures should be off the table. They don’t do anything to mitigate COVID, but don’t do anything to mitigate COVID, but they do cause catastrophic damage to the physical, mental, and social well-being of our youth,” said Gov. DeSantis.
The governor said that all 67 counties in Florida have reopened schools for in person instruction and reported more than 60% of students are back in classrooms.
Gov. DeSantis says a total of 1.8 million students in Florida are currently receiving in person instruction. He says it is proven that schools are not “drivers of spreading coronavirus” and schools need to be open, saying it is a bad public health policy to have schools closed.
“We have a lot of parents who want to get their kids in person. Some districts made them make a choice and [they] had to stick with that for a little bit, but we’re not seeing very many parents say ‘I don’t want them in person, I want them to go virtual'," said Gov. DeSantis. “Once they’re in and the schools are operating most of the parents are looking at ‘how do I now get my kid in person'.”
