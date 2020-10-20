A few Wednesday showers, drier for the weekend!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a Tuesday of scattered showers, we’re ready to do it again Wednesday! And Thursday and even a few lingering showers Friday. Rain chances decrease for the weekend while temps stay high in the high 80s.
Tuesday showers brought just over a quarter inch at SRQ, the airport. That brings us to an even 2.00″ for the month of October, which happens to be 0.26″ below average. For the year we are 1.58″ below average. And with a La Nina in place this winter, drier than average conditions could continue for the winter.
