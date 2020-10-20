Fans on the Suncoast cheering on Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Fans packing Raffurty’s Bar and Grill in Sarasota Tuesday night, not only for Trivia Night, but for Game 1 of the World Series featuring our Tampa Bay Rays and the Los Angeles Dodgers.
“We’ve been dying for this, waiting, totally waiting for this, we’re so excited,” Julia and Billy Leach.
The Rays lost the other World Series they played in back in 2008. The game was on all the big screen tv’s at Raffurty’s inside and outside. Bartenders we talked with say this is a big boost for business, especially since there are so many Rays fans here.
“It’s extremely exciting, we first had Tampa Bay with the Stanley Cup and we have the Rays winning here, we’re going to have a title town on our hands, it’s just going to be very exciting," said Sara Credit a bartender at Raffurty’s. "It’s definitely going to be bringing in lots of business, we have people that come in all the time to watch sports because we are a sports bar,” said Heather McCoy, a Raffurty’s bartender.
Die hard fans all across the Suncoast like Greg Wroblewski are hoping the Rays can bring home the championship.
“They’re going against the mighty Dodgers, it’s going to be like David and Goliath, we’re going to try to take down the big giant,” said Wroblewski.
The best of seven World Series is being played in Arlington Texas. Game 2 takes place Wednesday night.
