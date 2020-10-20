Chair of Sarasota County Commission supports time extension for CARES Act

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Tuesday, the chairman of the Sarasota County Commission sent a letter to 4 Republican lawmakers asking for a deadline extension for the latest federal Cares Act installment. Chairman Mike Moran sent the letters, dated today, to Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio and U.S. Representatives Greg Stuebe and Vern Buchanan, and asked them to provide “quick clarity” on the expenditure requirements of the extended Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, as well as a request to extend the current December 30, 2020 deadline.
According to the letter, The Sarasota County Commission allocated its first 25% of available funds to economic recovery ($10 million) and individual assistance ($5 million).
“The funds are critical to individual assistance and economic recovery and the county has been working earnestly to distribute the funds,” Moran wrote.
The letter comes after Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Senator Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire introduced the State and Local Coronavirus Relief Fund Extension Act - asking to extend the deadline beyond the end of the year. The bill allows payments from the Coronavirus Relief Fund, which were made to states, tribal governments, and local governments, to be used to cover expenditures incurred through December 31, 2021.
According to Moran’s letter, Sarasota County supports the efforts to extend the time frame for spending the federal dollars provided in the CARES Act. Moran ended the letter by asking the lawmakers to provide quick clarity on expenditure requirements since there will be a new deadline.
“Interpreting and ensuring that we meet State and Treasury guidelines has been a critical, and at times difficult task, given lack of clarity,” said Moran who represents District 1 in Sarasota County. “We would see immediate benefit from time and flexibility to address the continuing impacts of the coronavirus pandemic with existing resources. As we continue to grapple with the devastating public health and economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic with existing resources."
