CCSO reports threatening e-mails sent to Democratic voters

Authorities encourage those who receive one of these e-mails to delete and report it

By ABC7 Staff | October 20, 2020 at 9:48 PM EDT - Updated October 20 at 9:48 PM

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has received complaints referencing voter intimidation via email. These e-mails are allegedly from the Proud Boys. The e-mails state your name, address, and voter information.

In the e-mail, the perpetrators claimed to have gained access into the entire voting infrastructure. The e-mail demanded Democrats to change their party affiliation to Republican. Within the body of the e-mail is a link. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office advises those who receive the e-mail to delete the e-mail immediately and avoid clicking on any of the links.

Anyone who has received the e-mail (or a similar one) is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office (941-639-0013) or local authorities to file a report.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says this is a state-wide trend and the FBI has initiated an investigation into the matter.

“We are committed to the safety of all voters within Charlotte County, ensuring each and every voter as a secure voting experience,” said Sheriff Bill Prummell.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, attempting to threaten or intimidate voters in federal elections is a federal crime punishable by fines and up to one year in prison.

Additional voting related questions may be directed to the Supervisor of Elections website or 941-833-5400.

