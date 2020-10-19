12 year old arrested on 11 felony counts for school threats

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, a 12 year-old boy was arrested on 11 felony counts on Friday.
He’s accused of sending written threats to kill and trying to blame it on another student.
The sheriff’s office confirms deputies searched the cellphone, laptop, iPod Touch and Samsung Tablet of the 12 year-old boy who was arrested. Deputies found threats made to L.A. Ainger Middle School in Charlotte County and Mooney Elementary School in Manatee County as well as elicit photos propositioning sex.
CCSO says the father of the 12-year old boy who was arrested called 9-1-1 on Sept. 19, 2020 and when deputies made contact with the caller, he told the deputies that his son had received several inappropriate text messages from someone he believed was known to the family.
According to deputies, they reviewed the messages and made contact with the suspect who the child’s family believed to be responsible.
The next day on Sept. 20, another call was received reporting additional inappropriate messages, this time in a group chat with the 12 year-old, his father, and another member of the family, according to a report written by the CCSO. According to the report, within the group message were where the subject stated he was going to kill everyone in the schools.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says deputies took possession of the child’s phone to gather evidence, he returned from his bedroom with his laptop to show the deputies an email that included more threats stating they were going to kill everyone at L.A. Ainger Middle School.
Throughout the investigation, the Major Crimes Unit worked in conjunction with the School Resource Officers to properly handle and identify any threats. Deputies say they notified school administration in order for them to take appropriate actions to protect the faculty and students.
Deputies say they confirmed there were no firearms in the boy’s home that could be used to carry out the school threats.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.