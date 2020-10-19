Wet week for the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Scattered afternoon showers will be common in the afternoon hours this week. A small storm in the upper atmosphere lingers over us much of the week, with Wednesday being the day with the most widespread rains. And we’re tracking a second small storm that will move overhead late Friday with more showers likely. The timing question on that secons storm is: When will it move out? The American GFS computer model is suggesting it will be gone for the weekend, and if that timing holds, showers could be minimal by then. We’ll continue to watch that system closely as it approaches.