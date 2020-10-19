Tampa Bay Rays set to take on L.A. Dodgers in World Series

(WWSB) - The Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays will begin the World Series in Arlington, Texas on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 at 8:09 p.m. after both teams finished League Championship Series matchups this weekend.
According to the Associated Press, neither team has announced its starting pitcher for Game 1, but aces Clayton Kershaw of the Dodgers and Tyler Glasnow of the Rays are lined up to throw.
The first five games of the series are scheduled for this week, Oct. 20-Oct. 25 and Game 6 is scheduled for Oct. 27.
This is not the first trip to the World Series for either team.
The Tampa Bay Rays are back for the second time in franchise history and the first time since 2008. The Los Angeles Dodgers are back for the third time in four seasons, the first team to do that since the New York Yankees from 1999 until 2003, with 2002 being the season during that stretch they didn’t represent the American League in the series.
