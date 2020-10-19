More than 3,600 new COVID-19 cases reported by FDOH

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting 760,389 cases of COVID-19 involving 750,739 residents. It’s an increase of 3,611 cases since Monday’s report.
16,105 Florida residents have died since March and 203 non-residents have died in state.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 12,648 Residents: 12,507 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 141
Conditions and Care Deaths: 320 Hospitalizations* Residents: 861 Non-Residents: 8
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 40
Gender: Male: 5,819 (47%) Female: 6,565 (52%) Unknown/No data: 123 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,251 (10%) White: 6,773 (54%) Other: 2,159 (17%) Unknown/No Data: 2,324 (19%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 3,657 (29%) Not-Hispanic: 6,013 (48%) Unknown/No Data: 2,837 (23%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 9,115 Residents: 9,022 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 93
Conditions and Care Deaths: 314 Hospitalizations* Residents: 739 Non-Residents: 17
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 45
Gender: Male: 4,165 (46%) Female: 4,782 (53%) Unknown/No data: 75 (<1%)
Race: Black: 680 (8%) White: 5,057 (56%) Other: 998 (11%) Unknown/No Data: 2,287 (25%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 1,242 (14%) Not-Hispanic: 4,907 (54%) Unknown/No Data: 2,873 (32%)
