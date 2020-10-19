Monty Andrews Arboretum named a Certified Butterfly Garden

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) -The North American Butterfly Association (NABA) names the Monty Andrews Arboretum in West Blalock Park in Venice a Certified Butterfly Garden.
Volunteer Monty Andrews, for whom the Arboretum is named, received the certification Oct. 12.
“Since that time, we have doubled the size of the garden and planted an additional 20 Florida attracting native plants to the site,” Andrews said. “It is important to add this certification to the Arboretum, as the whole idea of the project is to help educate and instruct interested visitors on its importance and environmental impact. Volunteers and the City Public Works Department staff work hard to maintain the park and make it a valuable asset to the community.”
The North American Butterfly Association, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, works to promote the public enjoyment and conservation of butterflies.
Find out more here: https://www.naba.org/aboutNABA.html
