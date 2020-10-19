Kamala Harris is in Florida for the first day of early voting

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, Kamala Harris will be in Jacksonville and Orlando for the first day of in-person voting in Florida.
Sen. Harris will participate in an early vote launch drive-in rally in Orlando at 11:15 a.m. to encourage Floridians to vote early, according to an email from the Joe Biden campaign.
The Senator will then travel North to Jacksonville, where she’s set to encourage voters in the area to vote early ay 4:40 p.m.
Early voting begins on Monday, Oct. 19, and lasts until the weekend before Election Day, Nov. 3.
President Donald Trump will be in Prescott, AZ at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 19 for a Make America Great Again rally.
