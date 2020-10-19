In-person early voting kicks off Monday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In-person early voting is kicking off Monday in most Florida counties. If you are a voter in the Suncoast, here are some resources to find out where you need to go!
If you are registered in Sarasota County, click here. You should also be able to check on the status of a mail-in ballot.
If you are a voter in Manatee, click here.
Here’s where you can cast your ballot early:
Sarasota County locations:
(Supervisor of Election Offices)
- Terrance building, 2001 Adams Lane, Sarasota 34237
- RL Anderson building, 4000 Tamiami Trail South, Venice 34293
- Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port 34287
(Other locations)
- Sarasota Square Mall, 8201 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota 34238
- North Sarasota Library 2801 Newtown Blvd., Sarasota 34234
- Fruitville Library, 100 Apex Rd., Sarasota 34240
- Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port 34289
- Bee Ridge Park, 4430 S. Lockwood Ridge Rd., Sarasota 34231
Manatee County locations:
- Florida Department of Transportation Office 14000, SR 64 E Bradenton FL 34212
- Lakewood Ranch Town Hall, 8175 Lakewood Ranch Blvd Lakewood Ranch FL 34202
- Manatee County Utilities Admin Office, 4410 66th St W Bradenton FL 34210
- Palmetto Library, 923 6th St W. Palmetto FL 34221
- Rocky Bluff Library, 6750 US Hwy 301 Ellenton FL 34222
- Supervisor of Elections Office, 600 301 Blvd W. Bradenton FL 34205
Unlike election day when voters have to go to their designated location, people can vote early at any of the locations within their county.
A current and valid photo ID is required.
Voting by mail in Sarasota County?
Check the website for the hours of operation for your respective place. The general election will be held Nov. 3.
