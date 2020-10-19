How to check wait times at early voting sites in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Early Voting for the 2020 general election is officially underway in Florida.
Early voters are voting at these Sarasota polling locations in Sarasota County: Bee Ridge Park, Betty Johnson N. Library, Fruitville Library, North Port Office, Shannon Staub Library, Terrace Building, The Mall (Sarasota Square), and Venice Office.
LiveVoterTurnOut.com is documenting real-time wait times, updating the times every few minutes.
To view wait times visit this link
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.