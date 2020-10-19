First Alert Weather: Rain chances will go up this week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Some of the dry air from over the weekend still limits our Sunocast rain chances today. While it will not be a wash-out by any means, it is possible to see a showers at almost anytime today. Most all of them will be fast moving light showers with only an isolated chance for thunderstorms. A lot of the Suncoast will stay dry today despite the 20% rain chance. It will be breezy today as the pressures fall in the Caribbean and high pressure builds to our north. This produces a gusty northeast wind that will stay with us for several days. The effect of this wind will be to require a Small Craft Advisory for our waters today and slowly transport Atlantic moisture to the Suncoast.