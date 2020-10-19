First Alert Weather: Rain chances will go up this week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Some of the dry air from over the weekend still limits our Sunocast rain chances today. While it will not be a wash-out by any means, it is possible to see a showers at almost anytime today. Most all of them will be fast moving light showers with only an isolated chance for thunderstorms. A lot of the Suncoast will stay dry today despite the 20% rain chance. It will be breezy today as the pressures fall in the Caribbean and high pressure builds to our north. This produces a gusty northeast wind that will stay with us for several days. The effect of this wind will be to require a Small Craft Advisory for our waters today and slowly transport Atlantic moisture to the Suncoast.
As the moisture increases our rain chances will go up starting tomorrow. Fast moving showers will move across the state and greater numbers of them will hold together in the cross peninsula journey to the Suncoast. By Wednesday the rain chance will go up to 60%. Severe weather is not forecast.
