Early voting starts today and here’s where you can vote on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Early voting begins on Monday across Florida.
Early voting starts at 8:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. from October 19 until November 1.
Here’s where you can cast your ballot early:
Sarasota County locations:
(Supervisor of Election Offices)
- Terrance building, 2001 Adams Lane, Sarasota 34237
- RL Anderson building, 4000 Tamiami Trail South, Venice 34293
- Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port 34287
(Other locations)
- Sarasota Square Mall, 8201 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota 34238
- North Sarasota Library 2801 Newtown Blvd., Sarasota 34234
- Fruitville Library, 100 Apex Rd., Sarasota 34240
- Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port 34289
- Bee Ridge Park, 4430 S. Lockwood Ridge Rd., Sarasota 34231
Manatee County locations:
- Florida Department of Transportation Office 14000, SR 64 E Bradenton FL 34212
- Lakewood Ranch Town Hall, 8175 Lakewood Ranch Blvd Lakewood Ranch FL 34202
- Manatee County Utilities Admin Office, 4410 66th St W Bradenton FL 34210
- Palmetto Library, 923 6th St W. Palmetto FL 34221
- Rocky Bluff Library, 6750 US Hwy 301 Ellenton FL 34222
- Supervisor of Elections Office, 600 301 Blvd W. Bradenton FL 34205
Unlike election day when voters have to go to their designated location, people can vote early at any of the locations within their county.
A current and valid photo ID is required.
Voting by mail in Sarasota County?
Voting by mail in Manatee County? Click here.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.