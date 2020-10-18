21-year-old leads Manatee County Sheriff deputies on a wild chase in Bradenton

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A front door camera shows Manatee County Sheriff deputies zooming through a Bradenton neighborhood tailing a suspects' car.
Deputy cruisers drive down 57th Avenue East and 5th Street East and corner the suspect’s car.
This happened Sunday, October 11th. The police chase was caught on Gabrielle Guimond’s camera.
“I knew someone was running because there’s cops or speeding and they were not going at normal speed,” she says
Deputies arrested 21-year-old Erik Amador. According to the arrest report, before he led deputies on a wild chase. He was found passed out in the area. He woke up and once he saw deputies approaching his car, then sped off.
“I heard them speeding up around the corner and they were following the suspect right. I just missed the suspect out of the window... once I came outside. I pulled out my phone and started recording,” says Guimond.
Deputies say when Amador sped off, he hit a paramedic and crashed into multiple cars.
Amador is facing multiple charges including, fleeing and eluding and battery on an officer.
