Sunday afternoon showers return!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today’s sunset pictures could be a little more complicated than Saturday. We start Sunday with sunny skies and dry conditions. Then bands of showers will develop for the afternoon, moving from east to west across the state. Rain chances peak near 40% mid-afternoon, then fade away quickly as the sun sets. But will lingering clouds enhance the sunset, or block it? We’ll find out as we get closer. Sunset is at 6:58pm Sunday.
Rain chances are lower again Monday, but more moisture returns during the work-week. We’re still monitoring two disturbances in the tropics with potential, but the one with the greatest potential is far to the west in the middle of the Atlantic, so no threat to the Suncoast even if it does become the next tropical system.
