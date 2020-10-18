Rays advance to World Series

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (WWSB) - The Tampa Bay Rays are headed to the World Series after beating the Houston Astros 4-2 in the seventh and deciding game of their American League Championship Series Saturday night in the MLB playoff bubble.
The Rays were paced by a pair of early home runs from Randy Arozarena and Mike Zunino accounting for 3 of the 4 runs scored tonight.
Zunino, the Rays catcher, helped expand Tampa Bay’s lead with an RBI sacrifice fly that sent Ji-Man Choi home. Charlie Morton hurled a shut out into the sixth inning, and the Rays bullpen preserved the victory.
This is the second time the Tampa Bay Franchise has played in the Fall Classic. The Rays and Philadelphia Phillies faced off in the 2008 series. The opponent is still to be determined as the Dodgers vs. Braves match up stands at 3-3. The two teams will play Sunday at 8:15 p.m.
The World Series will start Tuesday night in Arlington, Texas.
