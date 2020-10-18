Investigation underway after police say two dead bodies were found in a home on Anna Maria Island

BRADENTON BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) -An investigation is underway on Anna Maria Island after police say two dead bodies were found in a home.
Bradenton Beach Police Department Detective Sergeant Lenard Diaz confirms with ABC7 they’re investigating what they’re calling a suspicious death. Sgt. Diaz says the incident happened on Saturday at a home in Bradenton Beach.
He says they got a call after the victims father was worried about his daughter and went to go check on her and found her dead on Saturday afternoon.
Police believe it was a murder suicide.
DEVELOPING STORY. CHECK BACK FOR DETAILS.
