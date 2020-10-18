Florida DOH reports more than 1,700 new COVID-19 cases for Florida in Monday’s update

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting 756,727 cases of COVID-19 involving 747,183 residents. It’s an increase of 2,500 cases since Sunday’s report.
16,021 Florida residents have died since March and 201 non-residents have died in state.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 12,584 Residents: 12,444 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 140
Conditions and Care Deaths: 320 Hospitalizations* Residents: 855 Non-Residents: 8
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 40
Gender: Male: 5,789 (47%) Female: 6,535 (53%) Unknown/No data: 120 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,249 (10%) White: 6,717 (54%) Other: 2,158 (17%) Unknown/No Data: 2,320 (19%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 3,646 (29%) Not-Hispanic: 5,954 (48%) Unknown/No Data: 2,844 (23%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 9,057 Residents: 8,967 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 90
Conditions and Care Deaths: 311 Hospitalizations* Residents: 730 Non-Residents: 16
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 45
Gender: Male: 4,139 (46%) Female: 4,753 (53%) Unknown/No data: 75 (<1%)
Race: Black: 679 (8%) White: 4,986 (56%) Other: 991 (11%) Unknown/No Data: 2,311 (26%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 1,227 (14%) Not-Hispanic: 4,851 (54%) Unknown/No Data: 2,889 (32%)
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.