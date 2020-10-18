First Alert Weather: Sunday, October 18, 2020 - A warm and breezy start to the workweek with higher rain chances east of I-75

A strong east-northeasterly flow continues which will allow showers that develop on the Atlantic coast to move west and towards the Suncoast. Isolated showers can’t be ruled out for the morning commute for areas mainly east of I-75. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly sunny, and rain chances will remain isolated to scattered during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will top out around 90 degrees with feels-like temperatures as high as 97 degrees.