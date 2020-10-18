First Alert Weather: Sunday, October 18, 2020 - A warm and breezy start to the workweek with higher rain chances east of I-75

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Partly cloudy skies with a chance for a stray shower overnight. Lows will fall into the mid-70s, and winds will be breezy out of the east-northeast at 10-15 mph with higher wind gusts.
A strong east-northeasterly flow continues which will allow showers that develop on the Atlantic coast to move west and towards the Suncoast. Isolated showers can’t be ruled out for the morning commute for areas mainly east of I-75. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly sunny, and rain chances will remain isolated to scattered during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will top out around 90 degrees with feels-like temperatures as high as 97 degrees.
Beach and Boating Forecast
A Small Craft Exercise Caution is in place as seas will be 2-3 feet with choppy conditions on bay and inland waters.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.