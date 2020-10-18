First Alert Weather: Saturday, October 17, 2020 - An increase in moisture brings a chance for scattered showers & storms tomorrow

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
For tonight, mostly clear skies with a gradual increase in atmospheric moisture. Winds will be breezy out of the east-northeast at 10-15 mph with wind gusts up to 25 mph. Overnight lows will fall into the low-70s.
For tomorrow, a strong east-northeast wind at 10-15 mph will spread showers and storms that develop on the east coast towards the Suncoast during the afternoon and evening. Skies will be mostly sunny and temperatures will top out around 90 degrees. The dewpoints will increase allowing it to feel warmer than Saturday afternoon.
Beach and Boating Forecast
Winds will be out of the northeast at 15 knots. Seas will be 2-feet with a moderate chop on bay and inland waters.
