A subtropical depression or storm likely to form in the central Atlantic within the next 48-hours

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
The Atlantic hurricane season has been one of the most active seasons on record. Hurricane season officially ends on November 30th, but we have to remain vigilant for any future tropical development over the next couple of weeks. Areas of low pressure tend to develop off troughs and fronts this time of year.
Disturbance 1:
Showers and thunderstorms associated with a non-tropical low pressure system located about 500 miles east-southeast of Bermuda have shown little change in organization since earlier today. Gradual development is expected, and a subtropical depression or storm is very likely to form during the next day or two while the low meanders well to the southeast of Bermuda.
Disturbance 2:
A broad area of low pressure is expected to form in a few days over the southwestern Caribbean Sea. Some gradual development of this system will be possible through the middle of next week while it moves slowly northward or north-northwestward over the western Caribbean Sea.
