Manatee County Sheriff’s Office determines man in surveillance photo is not a suspect in 2018 homicide

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - In a social media post on Saturday afternoon the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said an unidentified man pictured with a homicide victim is not considered a suspect.
This week deputies put out a surveillance photo where a 2018 homicide victim was last seen in hopes of having someone in the community come forward with any information they may have. On Saturday, detectives say the man pictured with the victim is no longer considered a person of interest in the case.
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking new information in a 2018 homicide.
Detectives are looking for new leads in the homicide of Michael Grantley.
The day he died, Grantley was seen in the Wawa store at 3703 N. Washington Blvd., Sarasota with an unidentified man standing next to him. Do you recognize the man he was standing near? The police have isolated that man in a photo.
If you have information, call 941-747-3011 or submit a tip here.
