Voters out rallying ahead of early voting starting on Monday October 19

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Early voting begins across the Suncoast on Monday, October 19. On Saturday, hundreds of voters were out encouraging others in our community to vote.
“Voting is so important and hopefully you exercise your right, your civic duty,” said Chicago tourist, Nicole Williams. “I was on my way to the beach to enjoy my morning.”
Then she saw a large crowd encouraging the community to vote in the General Election and she felt she needed to join in.
“It’s much more important than laying out on the beach,” said Williams.
While many of the rally goers were supporters of Democratic Candidate Joe Biden, President Donald Trump supporters have been out in large numbers as well in weeks prior.
No matter what side of the aisle you’re vying for everyone is on the same page that voting is key.
“This is a very important election," said Sarasota County voter, Kathy Helmuth. “Please vote. Vote because this is the way that we lift up our democracy,” said Helmuth.
Some are long time voters and others will cast their ballots for the first time.
“Women will decide this election. Whether it be republican or democrat,” said Helmuth.
“I’m really glad I can finally participate in my democracy. I feel like I can get my voice heard now,” said first time voter, Claire Thomas.
Wanting your voice heard is bipartisan.
“It doesn’t seem like one vote will do enough, but it really will. It’s so important,” said first time presidential election voter, Holly Penta.
Monday is the first day of early voting in Florida ahead of the November 3rd election.
