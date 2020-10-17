Beautiful Suncoast Weekend!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have an incredible October weekend! Saturday is dry, on the hot side pushing 90° again, but humidity is reasonable. Sunday is dry in the morning, then a few hit and miss afternoon showers can pop up, but they are the exception. Humidity is just a little but higher Sunday. Chance of showers stays on the lower side into the work week, holding at 30% each day, so again the exception rather than the rule.