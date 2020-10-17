Beautiful Suncoast Weekend!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have an incredible October weekend! Saturday is dry, on the hot side pushing 90° again, but humidity is reasonable. Sunday is dry in the morning, then a few hit and miss afternoon showers can pop up, but they are the exception. Humidity is just a little but higher Sunday. Chance of showers stays on the lower side into the work week, holding at 30% each day, so again the exception rather than the rule.
We are tracking two potential tropical storms, the one most likely to develop is far out into the Atlantic and not coming near the Suncoast. We’ll continue to track the other disturbance to see how it may develop for the Caribbean and Gulf down the road.
