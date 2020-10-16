SMH Celebrates Oncology Tower Construction Milestone

From the ground up, the Jellison Cancer Institute is designed to deliver the best possible clinical outcomes and patient experiences in state-of-the-art facilities close to home. Along with the new Radiation Oncology Center off University Parkway, the tower is part of Sarasota Memorial’s expanding center of excellence. Once the tower is complete, SMH plans to begin work on a cancer care pavilion across the street that will offer an array of outpatient services.