Riverview High School has the highest COVID rate in Sarasota Schools

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County School District added 31 new positive COVID-19 cases this week, bringing the total number of positive tests since schools resumed on Aug. 31 to 125 students and staff.
Last week the district had 94 total positive COVID-19 cases within school facilities. Since then, an additional 27 students and four staff have tested positive for the virus.
Sarasota’s report this week is a significant uptick, more than doubling the weekly average of 15 new cases per week over the course of the school year. Sarasota now has more cases than Manatee, which has 113 total cases for the school year.
