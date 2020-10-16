Mask Up Manatee Coalition distributes face masks to title one schools

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) -Mask up Manatee Coalition will distribute over 4,000 face masks to title one schools within Manatee County School District Friday.
Mask Up Manatee is a campaign made up of about 45 members, including the Manatee County School District, county government, and the health department, that encourages people to wear masks to stop the spread of COVID-19. The group dropped off face masks for every student and staff member at seven title one schools Friday. They include Tillman Elementary, Palm View K-8, Blackburn Elementary, Palmetto Elementary, Manatee Elementary, Samoset Elementary, and Oneco Elementary. Along with a mask, each student received a card reminding them of the importance of wearing a face mask.
Manatee County Schools Superintendent, Cynthia Saunders, said with more students coming back to brick and mortar learning they want to continue to encourage students and staff to stay safe and healthy.
“We’re also making sure that we’re going into the areas of the community where we had a large initiative or an outbreak of the Coronavirus that we’ve seen earlier in the year, of course many of the numbers have decreased. But we have chosen since we do have a limited supply to make a priority of our title one schools,” Saunders said.
Mask Up Manatee will distribute more face masks to the remaining six title one schools next Friday, October 23rd. In total the coalition will provide about 11,000 masks to staff and students.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.