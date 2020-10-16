Man Arrested in Killing of Thomas Jefferson Byrd

(WWSB) - Authorities say an Atlanta man was arrested on Friday morning in the fatal shooting of actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd.
The man, Antonio Demetrice Rhynes, 30, was arrested on a charge of felony murder in the death of Byrd, 70, earlier this month, Officer Anthony W. Grant, a spokesman with the Atlanta Police Department said in a statement.
The police said they followed evidence and tips from the public to identify Rhynes as a suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest on Wednesday. The police said he was arrested without incident at an apartment complex. It was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer. He will be taken to the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Officer Grant said.
About 1:45 a.m. on Oct. 3, police officers responded to a call of a person who had been wounded. When they arrived, they said they found a man, who was later identified as Byrd, dead with multiple gun shot wounds to the back. It was not clear what led to the shooting or whether the gunman and the victim knew each other.
Shortly after the killing, Craig Wyckoff, a friend and former representative of Byrd’s, said he had spoken with a “circle of friends,” who told him that Byrd had gotten into an argument with someone at a store and that “that person must have followed him home.” The police had declined to confirm that account.
Byrd was a film, television and stage actor known as a favorite of the director Spike Lee. After Byrd’s death, Mr. Lee called him “our beloved brother” and paid tribute to him by highlighting his movie roles in a series of Instagram posts.
Byrd also received a Tony Award nomination for his one Broadway appearance, in a 2003 production of “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.