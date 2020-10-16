Man arrested in connection with horse theft and animal cruelty.

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - A St. Petersburg man has been arrested in connection with the theft and slaughter of a horse that happened in December of 2019.
Using surveillance video, Eladio Garcia Gasca was determined to be at the scene of the crime.
The horse was stolen from a stable in Palmetto and was later found deceased sometime in the overnight hours of Dec. 1 and Dec. 2, 2019. The theft was captured on camera.
Officials say the horse had been slaughtered for meat . Garcia was charged with Grand Theft and Animal Cruelty.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.