Man arrested in connection with horse theft and animal cruelty.

Eladio Garcia Gasca has been charged with the 2019 theft and slaughter of a horse (Source: WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff | October 16, 2020 at 9:28 AM EDT - Updated October 16 at 9:28 AM

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - A St. Petersburg man has been arrested in connection with the theft and slaughter of a horse that happened in December of 2019.

Using surveillance video, Eladio Garcia Gasca was determined to be at the scene of the crime.

The horse was stolen from a stable in Palmetto and was later found deceased sometime in the overnight hours of Dec. 1 and Dec. 2, 2019. The theft was captured on camera.

Officials say the horse had been slaughtered for meat . Garcia was charged with Grand Theft and Animal Cruelty.

