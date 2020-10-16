Jill Biden travels to St. Pete

Jill Biden, wife of Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, talks with the media after her visit to Jeffers Pond Elementary School during her Back-To-School tour, Wednesday, Sept.9, 2020 in Prior Lake, Minn. (Source: AP Photo/Jim Mone)
By ABC7 Staff | October 16, 2020 at 1:05 PM EDT - Updated October 16 at 1:06 PM

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - Jill Biden will be in Florida on Friday, Oct. 16 for a Women for Biden event in Lake Mary at 4:15 p.m. ET and a Get Out the Vote Drive-In Rally in St. Petersburg at 6:40 p.m. ET.

With in-person early voting starting in many counties across Florida on Monday, Oct. 19, Biden will encourage supporters to make a plan to vote early and to join the campaign in getting out the vote across the state.

All in attendance will be required to adhere to COVID-19 safety precautions, including wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

