Jill Biden travels to St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - Jill Biden will be in Florida on Friday, Oct. 16 for a Women for Biden event in Lake Mary at 4:15 p.m. ET and a Get Out the Vote Drive-In Rally in St. Petersburg at 6:40 p.m. ET.
With in-person early voting starting in many counties across Florida on Monday, Oct. 19, Biden will encourage supporters to make a plan to vote early and to join the campaign in getting out the vote across the state.
All in attendance will be required to adhere to COVID-19 safety precautions, including wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
